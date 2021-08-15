IONChain (IONC) 1-Day Volume Hits $2,542.00

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 128.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last week, IONChain has traded up 132.5% against the US dollar. One IONChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. IONChain has a market capitalization of $428,168.49 and $2,542.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00058334 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00015852 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.01 or 0.00865539 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.03 or 0.00109051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00044676 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONC is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain . The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

Buying and Selling IONChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars.

