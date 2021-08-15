IOST (IOST) Price Up 19.5% Over Last 7 Days

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. IOST has a market capitalization of $526.18 million and $144.73 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, IOST has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IOST alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00111712 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00057518 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00015778 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $396.30 or 0.00857883 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00106806 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 16,454,275,775 coins. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official website is iost.io . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.