IoT Chain (ITC) Price Up 7.7% Over Last 7 Days

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. During the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. IoT Chain has a market capitalization of $8.37 million and $1.02 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoT Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0960 or 0.00000208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IoT Chain Profile

IoT Chain is a coin. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

Buying and Selling IoT Chain

