IQeon Price Hits $1.83 on Major Exchanges (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. IQeon has a total market cap of $10.05 million and approximately $625,557.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IQeon has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One IQeon coin can currently be bought for $1.83 or 0.00003948 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00057910 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00015921 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.82 or 0.00860536 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.17 or 0.00108246 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00044526 BTC.

IQeon Profile

IQeon (IQN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

