IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Holdings Lifted by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $18,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in IQVIA by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in IQVIA by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in IQVIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

NYSE IQV traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $248.14. 265,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,568. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $254.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.72. The company has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.42.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.53.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.