iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Bought by Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. owned 0.22% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $13,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STIP. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of STIP remained flat at $$106.12 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 418,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,397. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $103.02 and a 12 month high of $107.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.22.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.