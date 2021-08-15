iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) is Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 14,755 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $86.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.21. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $86.06 and a 12-month high of $86.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

