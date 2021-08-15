iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by America First Investment Advisors LLC

America First Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.5% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 150,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 36,937 shares during the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,498,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 139.1% during the second quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.20. 1,332,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,665,434. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.21. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $86.06 and a 12-month high of $86.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

