iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 157.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,216 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Amarillo National Bank increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 12,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 98,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,516,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SHY stock opened at $86.20 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $86.06 and a 52-week high of $86.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.