iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,332,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,434. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.21. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.06 and a fifty-two week high of $86.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

