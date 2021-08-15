iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by 4Thought Financial Group Inc.

4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 94.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,946 shares during the period. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 7.2% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $8,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 154.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,769,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,040,000 after buying an additional 2,898,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,505,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,826,000 after purchasing an additional 425,244 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,366,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,101,000 after purchasing an additional 68,422 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.9% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,084,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,891,000 after purchasing an additional 550,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,146,000 after purchasing an additional 419,716 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TLT traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.55. 18,629,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,704,189. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $133.19 and a one year high of $167.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

