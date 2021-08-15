iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Holdings Reduced by Spreng Capital Management Inc.

Spreng Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 4.0% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 440.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.24. 6,896,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,312,959. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.36. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $122.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

