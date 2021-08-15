iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Purchased by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 91.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 238,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,688 shares during the period. iShares California Muni Bond ETF makes up about 2.8% of Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Slow Capital Inc. owned 0.80% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $14,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.69. 69,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,203. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $61.69 and a 12-month high of $63.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.76.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.