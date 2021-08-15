iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 9.1% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $10,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 204.9% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,093,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,774 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $26,026,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 31.8% during the second quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 775,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,051,000 after purchasing an additional 187,289 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 968,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,769,000 after purchasing an additional 46,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 641,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,382,000 after purchasing an additional 38,551 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,282,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,143. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $52.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.01.

