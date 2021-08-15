iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $191,123,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,310 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,179,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,894,000 after acquiring an additional 951,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,135,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,227,000 after acquiring an additional 874,165 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.36. 3,662,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.75. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

