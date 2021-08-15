iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a decrease of 61.2% from the July 15th total of 7,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,561,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,151,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 35,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IXUS opened at $73.57 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $56.66 and a 12-month high of $75.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.28.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.852 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.69.

