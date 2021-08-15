iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Stock Position Raised by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $7,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ITOT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.03. 603,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,778. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.37. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.84 and a fifty-two week high of $102.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.