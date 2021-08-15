iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Holdings Lifted by Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 262,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,004,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 49,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 45,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,573 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.00. The company had a trading volume of 716,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,870. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $75.94 and a 1-year high of $106.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.15.

