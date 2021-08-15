iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 286.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,209 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,119.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 670.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of IUSB traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.72. 640,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,790. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.60. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $52.48 and a 52-week high of $54.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

