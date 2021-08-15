iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Decreased by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,879 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 11.4% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $38,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,367,000 after buying an additional 10,270 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 392,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,218,000 after buying an additional 17,602 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 339,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,148,000 after buying an additional 36,088 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 317.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 164,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,914,000 after buying an additional 124,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17,961.8% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

AGG stock opened at $115.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.63. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.