iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Stock Position Reduced by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,122 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVLU. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVLU traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.43. The company had a trading volume of 196,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,022. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.04. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $27.30.

