iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Stock Position Reduced by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2021

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,122 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVLU. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVLU traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.43. The company had a trading volume of 196,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,022. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.04. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $27.30.

