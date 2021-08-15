iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Position Reduced by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 551,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,964 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 11.0% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $40,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS USMV opened at $77.09 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.