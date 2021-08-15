iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,527 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 315,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 467,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,259 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,602,246 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.70. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

