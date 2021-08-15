iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 86.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,634 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 2.7% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $22,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,113 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.37. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.