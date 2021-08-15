iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) Stake Cut by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.19% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SIZE stock opened at $132.90 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $132.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.70.

