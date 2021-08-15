iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 1,008.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,250 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $10,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLUE. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 41,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 564.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 11,822 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 29,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $105.78 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.