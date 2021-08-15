iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a decline of 53.4% from the July 15th total of 83,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $175,000.

Shares of USXF stock opened at $37.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.45. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $26.78 and a 12 month high of $37.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

