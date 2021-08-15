iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,170,000 shares, a growth of 150.5% from the July 15th total of 3,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,947,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 12,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C J Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 44,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $42.41 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $47.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.90.

