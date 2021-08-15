iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP) Stock Holdings Increased by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP) by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,783 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of iShares Global Telecom ETF worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF by 82.4% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXP traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.66. 4,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,206. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.58. iShares Global Telecom ETF has a one year low of $63.65 and a one year high of $88.16.

