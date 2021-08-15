iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 374,662 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 4.1% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $12,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 917,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,924,000 after purchasing an additional 19,323 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,225,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,940,000 after buying an additional 65,773 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 125,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,136,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 135,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 16,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,989,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,852,196. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $38.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

