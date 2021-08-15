iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Short Interest Up 90.3% in July

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,100 shares, a growth of 90.3% from the July 15th total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

NASDAQ IFGL traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $30.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,413. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $30.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

