iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc cut its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,064 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 9.1% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc owned 0.06% of iShares MBS ETF worth $16,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2,006.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,501,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,530,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,712 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,058,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,657,000 after acquiring an additional 688,260 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 55.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,692,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,528,000 after acquiring an additional 607,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $56,586,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,109. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $107.91 and a one year high of $110.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.