iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc.

Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 394.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,473 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF comprises 1.5% of Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. owned about 0.45% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 387.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,665,000 after acquiring an additional 155,474 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 162,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 395.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 110,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 87,820 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 379.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 95,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 75,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,294,000 after buying an additional 12,657 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,362. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.67. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $158.00 and a 1-year high of $313.08.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

