iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,238 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Shares of IYLD opened at $24.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.21. iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 52 week low of $24.42 and a 52 week high of $25.96.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.