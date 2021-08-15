iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) Shares Purchased by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,383 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 3.56% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $16,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $378,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JKF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,755. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $124.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.27.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

