iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 55.3% from the July 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $489,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF stock opened at $86.26 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 12-month low of $71.49 and a 12-month high of $100.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.72.

