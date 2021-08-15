iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $117.21 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.91 and a twelve month high of $118.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.44.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

