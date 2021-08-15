iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $23,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,013,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,895,000 after purchasing an additional 284,756 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,843,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,308,000 after buying an additional 2,121,597 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,333,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,228,000 after buying an additional 78,122 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,486,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,526,000 after buying an additional 246,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,591,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,175,000 after acquiring an additional 41,104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $251.04. 287,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,389. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $178.29 and a one year high of $251.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.88.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

