iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by 4Thought Financial Group Inc.

4Thought Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 182.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.1% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of IWF traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $283.64. The stock had a trading volume of 765,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,455. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $274.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.55 and a fifty-two week high of $284.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

