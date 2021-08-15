iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Round Table Services LLC

Round Table Services LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,435 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 10.1% of Round Table Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Round Table Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $45,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,367,000. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 46,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,313 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $213,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $2.03 on Friday, reaching $221.13. 20,031,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,852,044. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.61. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.09 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.