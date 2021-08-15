iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Holdings Raised by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,736 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.26% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $42,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 32.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 701,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,917,000 after buying an additional 169,997 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after buying an additional 13,047 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 144,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,969,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 191,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,749,000 after buying an additional 19,952 shares during the period.

IWN stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,038,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,068. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.22 and a 1-year high of $174.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.42.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

