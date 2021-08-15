iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWN. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 32.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 701,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,917,000 after buying an additional 169,997 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after buying an additional 13,047 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 144,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,969,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 191,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,749,000 after purchasing an additional 19,952 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWN traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.43. 1,038,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,068. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.22 and a twelve month high of $174.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.42.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

