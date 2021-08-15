iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 7.0% of Covenant Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Covenant Partners LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $18,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 282.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $952,000. Finally, Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 146,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.67. 190,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,938. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $77.36 and a 52-week high of $118.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.31.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.