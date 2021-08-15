iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 966,500 shares, an increase of 145.2% from the July 15th total of 394,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,352,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.49. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.14 and a twelve month high of $110.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 247.1% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

