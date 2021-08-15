iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 5.8% of Peoples Bank OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $11,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $272.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,814. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $175.98 and a 52 week high of $277.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $268.55.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

