iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,449 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 16.0% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC owned 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $225,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.4% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 67,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 30.8% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $447.85. 2,838,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,336,385. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $320.92 and a 12 month high of $447.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.02.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

