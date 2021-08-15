iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Increased by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.8% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after buying an additional 2,420,963 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $616,182,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,133,000 after buying an additional 1,228,478 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,450,000 after buying an additional 1,153,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,625.9% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 648,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,106,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $447.85. 2,838,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,336,385. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $320.92 and a 52-week high of $447.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $434.02.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.