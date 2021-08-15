iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by TFC Financial Management

TFC Financial Management raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 31.3% of TFC Financial Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $91,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after buying an additional 2,420,963 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $616,182,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,133,000 after buying an additional 1,228,478 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,450,000 after buying an additional 1,153,385 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,625.9% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 648,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,106,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $447.85. 2,838,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,336,385. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $434.02. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.92 and a fifty-two week high of $447.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

