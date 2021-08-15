iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Whittier Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $138,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,963 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,911,000 after buying an additional 524,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,083,000 after buying an additional 21,346 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,318,000 after buying an additional 167,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,180,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,361,000 after buying an additional 23,745 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $447.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,838,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,385. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $434.02. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.92 and a one year high of $447.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.