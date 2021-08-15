iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Lowered by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 7.9% of Peoples Bank OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $447.85. 2,838,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,336,385. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.92 and a twelve month high of $447.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $434.02.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

